FromSoftware has revealed the release date for its forthcoming mech action game Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, alongside a new gameplay trailer.

The game will release on 25th August this year across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, plus PC.

You can check out the explosive gameplay trailer below.

Armored Core 6 gameplay trailer

Little of the game has been seen since its announcement in December.

Now, though, we’ve got a good look at the game’s dynamic mech combat and new addition of huge towering mech bosses – the type you’d expect from a FromSoftware game.

There’s a better look at the post-apocalyptic setting too: the planet of Rubicon, ravaged by flame and now encased in a huge constructed shell, in which human factions fight for control of a rare material called Coral.

I recently chatted with game director Masaru Yamamura and other members of the FromSoftware team on the challenges of rebooting an old franchise and how accessible it will be for Soulsborne players.