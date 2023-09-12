













Among the changes that came to Armored Core, came some that alter the behavior of some weapons. This translates into more damage and better reload speed. Which could make the experience a lot easier for newer players.

The new patch also makes alterations to three different bosses in the game. The patch makes no reference to whether it made them easier to beat or more difficult. It simply indicates that they adjusted their attack patterns. Although it may be that they received a ‘nerf’ so that players could enjoy the rest of the story. After all, these bosses are considered among the most difficult and appear in the first few hours.

Finally FromSoftware indicated that they are already planning a future patch. This will focus on making certain changes to Armored Core 6’s player versus player mode. However, they did not give more details, so we can only wait. Will you try your luck with the new patch?

What is Armored Core 6?

As its name indicates, it is the sixth installment of the saga. Armored Corewhich had been 10 years without a new game. Here players control a mecha to complete different types of missions. From infiltrations in secret bases, to great confrontations with other fearsome robots.

Source: Bandai Namco

Both critics and players received this title very well. Particularly because of its scale, its action and its customization system. Of course, being a FromSoftware title, it can be quite challenging, although also very satisfying. Have you already heard of him?

