Just a few weeks until the launch of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon and as per tradition PlayStation Game Size has unveiled the dimensions of the PS5 and PS4 versions and the preload start date.

According to his tip, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will weigh 43.34GB on PS5 and 55,669GB on PS4. In both cases we are talking about version 1.01, therefore with a first corrective patch already applied, but clearly the dimensions could vary further at launch or in the following weeks with the arrival of further updates.

The start date of the preloads is set at August 23, 2023which is two days before the official launch, in line with all other games published on the PlayStation Store.