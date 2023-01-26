There presentation Of Armored Core 6 to the Taipei Game Show 2023 it will last 20 minutes and not an hour as previously believed. The organization of the event has updated the calendar to better specify the duration of the segment dedicated to the game of FromSoftware, in order to avoid further misunderstandings.

To specify that the duration she has not changed. It just wasn’t clear in the previous version of the calendar.

We remind you that the presentation of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will be held on February 3, 2023 at 21:00, Italian time. Yasunori Ogura, the producer of the franchise, will be present, but otherwise not much is known about what will be shown.

While we are struggling to guess what we will see and know, read the history of the series and watch this video that summarizes everything we know about the game.

After remembering that Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will be released on PC, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and PS4 during the 2023on a date yet to be determined, we read the official description taken from Steam page of the game:

In ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON, players will be able to assemble and pilot their own mech with 3D maneuvering capabilities: they will in fact move freely in adrenaline-pumping missions within 3D environments. Take on challenging challenges and destroy your enemies with dynamic moves that take advantage of both ranged and melee combat. Players will be able to perform a wide variety of actions possible only thanks to the use of mechs.