Apparently a lot of gamers are appreciating the freedom offered by theeditor Of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. No, we are not talking about the careful choice of the most efficient components to use in battle, rather the painstaking work to find the paints and create the perfect decals to give life to inspired and colorful mechs inspired by characters from movies, video games and cartoons.

For example, in the tweet below we can see an all-pink mech based on Kirby, the famous protagonist of numerous Nintendo games. Then just take a tour of the game’s subreddit to find dozens and dozens of creations inspired by… a little bit of everything. From a McDonald’s robot to a reproduction of Mr. Krab from Spongebob, from Bender from Futurama to Venom.

It should be noted that these results were achieved within a few days of the game’s publication and therefore we are really curious to find out what the community will be able to achieve once it has become more familiar with the editor.