













Armored Core 6: player spends entire game using only melee attacks | EarthGamer









In Armored Core 6 players have several options to design their robots. In addition to choosing how they look, they can put weapons that they find useful. However, a player known as ZeroLenny decided not to put any on him and beat all his missions using only his fists.

The idea came to him after talking with one of his friends, so he started. He thankfully shared the feat in a YouTube video to show that she really did it. ZeroLeny said it was one of the biggest challenges he’s ever faced, especially from some bosses..

We recommend you: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon releases an extensive and detailed trailer on its frenetic gameplay

In ZeroLenny’s video about Armored Core 6 perhaps it will be the first of many who experiment with the game. After all, FromSoftware’s titles seem to inspire some to try unorthodox ways to finish their games.. How will you try to finish it?

What is Armored Core 6?

Armored Core 6 It is the first installment of this long-running FromSoftware franchise, which had already been missing for 10 years. In it we control a mercenary and his fuse, who arrive on the planet Rubicon. There they start doing different missions full of action and bosses that can be very difficult.

Source: FromSoftware | bandai namco

Despite being a creation of FromSoftware, its gameplay is very different from soulslike. Since here there is a more focus towards action, not to mention that the progress is more channeled, with a series of missions instead of exploration. Even so, it maintains the challenge and experimentation to which we are accustomed. Will they play it?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about video games and other topics.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)