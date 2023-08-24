Here we go, just a few more hours and we can finally get our hands on it Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, the new mech-based action created by FromSoftware. But when exactly can we start playing it? This question was answered by Bandai Namco, which has release time revealed from the digital versions for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

As we can see in the map with the times published by the official Armored Core Twitter / X profile, the matter is very simple for residents of countries with a CEST time zone, which also includes Italy. In this case, in fact, the release time is fixed at stroke of midnight tomorrow, Friday 25 August 2023 both on PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as on PC.

We also recall that the preload is already available on PlayStation Store, Xbox Store and Steam and so if you haven’t already done so you can already start downloading and installing the game files now in order to get ready for launch.