Among the new features, the official notes mention the addition of an option to stop following an online match in spectator mode. Also added the “Chg. Ammo Consumption” parameter to the “IB-C03W3: NGI 006” piece and “Scan Standby Time” for all head pieces displayed in the menu.

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware released the patch 1.03 Of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon on PC and console. This is a routine update that brings with it some minor new features and is mostly limited to solving more and less known problems.

Bugs and problems with trophies and achievements

In addition to this several have been resolved bugs related to specific missions and other more generic ones regarding the use of ranged and close-range weapons, the game interface and so on.

The hunters of trophies/achievements instead they will be happy to know that the problems that prevented them from obtaining some trophies even though the conditions for unlocking had been reached have been resolved. In particular, if you failed to obtain “Weapon Collector”, “External Components Collector” and “Internal Components Collector”, FromSoftware suggests selling any piece from this category and buying it back, to immediately unlock the trophy/achievement.

You can read the complete official notes, currently only available in English on the official Bandai Namco website at this address.