FromSoftware has released a new update for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubiconwith the arrival of patch 1.03.1 which largely deals with balance, weakening a weapon considered too powerful like the Shotgun, and modifying other aspects of the game in a rebalancing general.

Indeed, three weapons hit by the “nerfing” operation they are considered decidedly powerful, perhaps too powerful compared to the standards of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, so much so as to distort the internal balance of the game a little too much.

So let’s see what the three elements were weakened with patch 1.03.1:

Shotgun “SG-027 Zimmerman”

Grenade Cannon “Songbirds”

Stun Needle Launcher “VE-60SNA”

In all three cases, the amount of damage that the various weapons can inflict has been lowered, as well as the possible range and cumulative impact. All this, obviously, to try to best balance the balance of the game.