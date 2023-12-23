From Software has released a new ranked online matchmaking mode for Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon.

Players can now battle alongside similarly ranked players in 1v1 and 3v3 matches and climb the ladder from Unranked status all the way to S rank, with 1v1 and 3v3 player battles boasting separate ranking systems.

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON — Ranked Matchmaking Update Trailer.

That's not all, either. Players can now also “enhance their AC loadouts with new parts”, visit new PvP maps, and personalize nameplates.

“To be recognizable online by other mercenaries, players now have access to different designs to personalize their nameplates, displayed in custom matches and ranked matches,” the team explains. “Nameplates can be purchased with Nest Points received from participating in Ranked Matches, or earned depending on the results of the Ranked Matches.”

“While AC6 is slightly lacking in narrative pizazz, that doesn't detract from the game as a whole,” Caelyn wrote in Eurogamer's Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon review.

“There's still enough meat on the storytelling bones to provide the genre-appropriate melodramatic moments. Finding yourself on the opposite side of the battlefield to a former comrade? Check. Horribly arrogant and self-important antagonists? Check. Beloved wingman swooping in to support your scene-stealing heroics? Check!”

A Tarnished has had the honor of exploring a world other than the Lands Between – Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon's maps.

Modder Dropoff showed off what happened when they imported Armored Core 6's maps into From Software's celebrated adventure game, giving players a whole new perspective on FromSoft's latest game – literally.