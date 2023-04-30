Now that Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has an official release date, and even quite close, understandably new information is emerging about FromSoftware’s war mech-based action for PC and consoles. For example, the PlayStation UK Twitter profile has unveiled new details regarding thearsenal and the possibilities of customization of our combat unit.

In particular, from the post we learn that our mech has four equipment slots, one in each hand and two on the back. Players will be able to use a wide selection of ranged weapons, including bazookas, gatling guns, missiles, plasma rifles, just to name a few.

Do you prefer a close-range approach? In that case there is no shortage of melee weapons, such as chainsaws, pulse blades and spears, among those mentioned in the post. Finally, given that the eye also wants its part, it will be possible to customize our mech with customized paint jobs and liveries.

We remind you that Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will be available from August 25, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Bandai Namco has unveiled details and prices of the physical editions that will be available at launch, from the 69.99 euro Launch Edition up to the rich and showy 450 euro Premium Edition.