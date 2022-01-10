Almost a month after the release of its new IP (Elden Ring), FromSoftware still catches the eye for the release of some leak by a user of a potentially outgoing title, Armored Core 6. The user of ResetEra, under the name of Red Liquorice, as well as explaining what this new one was about title of mech FromSoftware, has also unveiled the first game images.

As already explained in our in-depth article on the new FromSoftware title, we will apparently find ourselves in a sci-fi universe built by Hidetaka Miyazaki, a dynamic and three-dimensional game world of the mold action with a high level of customization and freedom of exploration.

Although the name of the game has not yet been officially revealed, many clues suggest that FromSoftware is indeed planning to bring this old IP back to life. Unfortunately, neither the images nor the complete videos are available, but it is possible to glimpse some photos partially censored within this Tweet of the user Mordecai.

You can admire it all below, although we would like to emphasize that this is anything but official material, and that in fact we are still awaiting confirmation from FromSoftware on everything, given that the name of the IP and its development have not yet been confirmed.

Screenshots of the upcoming Armored Core game from the consumer survey by FromSoftware. Source: https://t.co/rn0fLxrjJQ pic.twitter.com/rAKWGwS0Pt – Mordecai (@EldenRingUpdate) January 10, 2022

Obviously FromSoftware will have a lot to do this year given the upcoming release of Elden Ring (of which we have deepened the latest leaks in this news). It is still early to confirm the release of the new game, but we hope that the developer has news to be officially confirmed over the next few months.

Before leaving you, we take the opportunity to send you back to our preview of Elden Ring in view of the upcoming release, in which we have deepened the details of the new soulslike soon ready to arrive on the shelves, you can find it at this link.