Through Amazon Italy for this Black Friday we can take advantage of an offer for one Xbox, PS4 or PS5 copy of Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon Launch Edition. The reported discount is 21%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €69.99. The current price is the lowest in all three versions, and all include the game, a poster, stickers and art cards.

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is the latest game from FromSoftware and allows us to control a fully customizable combat robot. The title takes up a long forgotten saga, loved by fans for the freedom of mecha customization among many things.