Through the Bandai Namco Store the details, prices and contents of the various physical editions Of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon which will be available at the launch of the game, set for April 25, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC, namely the Launch Edition, the Collector’s Edition and the Premium Edition.

Specifically, we start from the Launch Edition which includes a poster and illustrated postcards at the standard price of 69.99 euros and we arrive up to the rich Premium Edition at the price of 449.99 euros, which includes among other things a miniature statue of a mech with attached garage 32 cm high. Here are the contents in detail.

Launch Edition – 69.99 euros

Game

3 illustrated postcards

Set of 45 stickers

Posters 390x330mm

Collector’s Edition – €249.99

Game

Miniature statue of an Armored Core in PVC and ABS 19 cm

Digital soundtrack

Exclusive SteelBook with original sketches on the cover

40-page hardcover artbook

Set of 4 pins

Set of 45 stickers

3 illustrated postcards

Posters 390x330mm

Premium Edition – 449.99 euros

Game

Exclusive 32cm PVC and ABS workshop

Miniature statue of an Armored Core in PVC and ABS 32 cm

Digital soundtrack

Exclusive SteelBook with sketches on the cover

40-page hardcover artbook

Set of 4 pins

Set of 45 stickers

3 illustrated postcards

Posters 390x330mm

As we can see, the only difference between the Collector’s Edition and the Premium Edition, beyond the 200 euro price, is the presence of the Armored Core’s 32 cm garage. In any case, we are talking about collectors’ editions that are apparently very well-finished and that would certainly make a beautiful impression on a shelf.

If you are interested you can buy all three editions mentioned above on the Bandai Namco Store, a this address.

What do you think, will you buy one of the collector’s editions of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon? Let us know in the comments.