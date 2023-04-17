There official key art Of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon was leaked on the net thanks to Xbox Storesince it is now possible to perform a partial pre-download of a few hundred MB of files, which include the image below.

The report came to Reddit from user EliWats17, who claims to have forced to install of this small portion of data via the Xbox app. We tried it ourselves and the method works.

Basically just open theXbox apps from smartphone and search for Amored Core: Fires of Rubicon. Once you open the title tab, you will be given the option to download the game to your Xbox Series X or S console.

As mentioned earlier this is neither the full game nor the actual preload, but rather see it as aplaceholder application, since it weighs only 314.8 MB. Starting it from the Xbox dashboard the artwork above is shown, and after a few moments an error page appears in which the user is asked to insert the game disc.

It must be said, however, that the timing of this discovery is particularly interesting. Just a few days ago, in fact, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon was classified in South Korea, which suggests that the announcement of the game release datefor the moment fixed at a generic 2023, may not be far away.