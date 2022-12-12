Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon was one of the protagonists of The Game Awards 2022 last week and now new details have arrived thanks to an interview with game director Marau Yamamura and Hidetaka Miyazaki, president of FromSoftware. Among them the fact that the game it won’t be open worldbut rather structured in missions.

Actually for the moment we have seen a CG trailer of Armored Core 6 and nothing more. But considering that FromSoftware’s previous work is Elden Ring and that an official image (at the head of the news) taken from the end of the announcement trailer shows a mech with a sort of backpack on its shoulders looking at the horizon, thus suggesting a vast world to explore, Miyazaki and Yamamura decided to specify right away that the single-player campaign will not have an open world structure.

“To be clear, Armored Core 6 will have a mission-based structure for the single player,” Yamamura told IGN. “It’s not a completely open structure, it will adapt to that of the previous chapters”.

“Regarding that particular shot, there was this big disaster that was shown in the trailer that brought with it massive changes to the environment – ​​similar to what you would see with an ice age. This image is just a simple representation of the world of Armored Core 6 and the mecha pilots having to survive such dramatic changes. So that’s what we’re trying to show with that shot.”

Yamamura also confirmed that Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will have a completely new story and without connections to the previous chapters. So it’s a great entry point for new players.

“We want to think of this as a completely unedited new story. There are no direct links to the previous games in terms of continuing the story. This is a brand new setting and a new story for the players.”

Armored Core 6 is currently in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One and PC and will be available during 2023.