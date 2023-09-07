See also Bandai Namco forms a new studio with the authors of One Piece Odyssey and they already have a saga in mind

We repeat, therefore, Armored Core 6 even before being the sequel to a beloved saga is the new game from FromSoftware and it shows from a mile away . How do you understand this? From the fact that the “tutorial” is the hardest part of the first few hours of the game.

In the eyes of many, we are sure, Armored Core 6 is above all just that “the new game from FromSoftware” , the company that brought the hit to market called Elden Ring. Obviously all those who read these words will know well that the Armored Core saga was born long before the arrival of Miyazaki’s soulslikes that transformed the developer into a known and admired name all over the world, but we must also remember that there it’s a huge slice of the public that knows absolutely nothing about the history of video games.

It’s a very busy start to September for us gamers, with the release of Starfield and the arrival of the PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3 dominating the attention of RPG lovers. However, some of us were left behind for a moment, even if only by a few weeks, for example with the release of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon new game from FromSoftware.

The (un)tutorial of Armored Core 6

The first boss isn’t very challenging actually, but we can only tell after many attempts and deaths

For those who have no idea what the early stage of Armored Core 6 looks likeLet’s make a brief summary. You start the game, you see a short opening movie that makes us understand where we are and who we are (in brief) and we immediately find ourselves in the first mission of the game. This requires you to explore a series of small areas, discovering which buttons are essential to play and then throws us into a series of easy fights.

It is a classic way to open a video game, that is, it helps the player become familiar with the basic characteristics of the work. Too bad that in the end we find ourselves fighting against a boss, a battle plane which – if you don’t already have experience with the genre – will inevitably tear us apart. And you can’t upgrade yourself or change missions to come back later. Think of the beginning of Dark Souls 3, with Gundyr The Judge blocking us before even accessing the level up system at the Firelink Shrine. Only in Elden Ring FromSoftware has given up on “blocking” us in an initial phase, immediately giving great freedom to explore and enhance the character.

Armored Core 6 is a classic design choice of FromSoftware games (and not only of course), which puts the player in front of a (small or large) wall to overcome. The writer must admit that he is in favor of this type of approach, but we are more than aware that it is a factor that it could create various problems for some players and, in Armored Core 6, the matter is even more extreme.

Indeed, after completing this initial phase, a series of easy missions are unlocked as well as real tutorials that explain how all the components of the game work. It’s good that some details are left for later, because it is useless to stuff the player with a thousand explanations that will be quickly forgotten. At the same time, however, it’s almost laughable that after struggling against the first real enemy of Armored Core 6 the game says “oh, here we explain how to walk and shoot”, and also “here is the customization system and free mech parts”. Above all, the first few hours of the game slip away without any particular problems and one comes back to mind to that “brutal” first fight, wondering if it was really necessary.

In soulslike, one could say, the difficulty only grows after the first boss, while in Armored Core 6 it seems to drop significantlysince the game is aware that the player has to start getting his hands on all the mechanics, menus and possibilities before really having to face a new challenge.

As mentioned, one “skill check” (if you allow us the misuse of the term) of this type at the beginning of the game we don’t mind so much, but we believe that others don’t think like us. So tell us, is it a problem for you or not?