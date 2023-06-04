Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon apparently it’s not open world why FromSoftware he wanted it different from Elden Ring: this is what emerges from an interview in which the game director of the game, Masaru Yamamura, explained the assumptions and objectives for this new chapter in the series.

To be released on August 25 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon at a certain point in its development had the possibility of becoming an open world experience, explained Yamamura: there was a discussion in this sense and it was decided to keep it different from titles like Elden Ring and soulslike.

“In the Armored Core series, depending on the configuration, the character’s movement capabilities may change and this affects the gameplay, but it is one of the characteristic and fascinating elements of the franchise,” said the game director.

Yamamura then added: “I think you will be able to perceive a different pleasure while exploring every corner of the detailed game maps as you move through them.”

As you will remember, we too have made an interesting interview with Masaru Yamamura for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon: if you haven’t read it yet, it’s time to fix it.