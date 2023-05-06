FromSoftware is a developer with many years behind him, many IPs produced and many successes put away. Nowadays many know him as the society of souls-like and above all as the author of Elden Ring, his greatest success. However, FromSoftware is also the creator of a long-lived saga that is very popular with a certain number of players: Armored Core. With the announcement of the sixth chapter, many “recent” FromSoftware fans pricked up their ears and wondered what the old chapters were like, perhaps to buy and play them before the arrival of Fires of Rubicon. This however caused a price increase of old games of Armored Core, precisely those in physical format.

As reported on Twitter by user LowPolyRobot, i prices they got very tall. The peak, in fact, was last December (at the first announcement of Fires of Rubicon), when games that normally went up to a maximum of 80 dollars were placed at 220 dollars. Prices have dropped recently, but the most expensive products are easily over $130/140.

Obviously the price varies a lot depending on the single chapter of Armored Core, on the basis of the rarity and the actual interest, but in principle it seems that the prices have increased.

The used market and collectibles they often see their prices fluctuate and it is common for vendors to try to ride the wave of player curiosity soon after a new game is announced. In the case of Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, the credit is not so much for the fact that it is an Armored Core, but for the fact that it is a game from FromSoftware which is now much more famous than at the time when it regularly released new Armored Core.

Finally, we remind you that the Amazon pre-order of Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon Launch Edition is available at a guaranteed minimum price.