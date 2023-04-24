FromSoftware is working on multiple projects at the moment, including the Elden Ring DLC ​​and the new chapter of the mecha series Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon. When will we be able to play the latter? According to a report by Tom Henderson via Insider Gaming, the release date is August 25, 2023.

Of course it is a reports/leaks, for the moment, not of official information, but Henderson has long proved to be accurate and reliable, so it is possible that even in this situation he is right. However, we will have to wait for an announcement from the authors of Armored Core 6 for confirmation.

Henderson he claims that the information comes from his sources, without clarifying who they are (obviously, anonymity is essential in these cases). Recall that Armored Core 6 was officially announced in December 2022, so the release would take place shortly. Confirmation of the existence of the project, however, had been given unofficially for some time. Then there were the leaks. In any case, August 25, 2023 seems to be the date chosen by FromSoftware for the publication of the game.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will not be a soulslike

We repeat that it is only a report and that we will have to wait for new information. Just in this regard, the hope is that a gameplay videos is on the way: one possibility is the Summer Game Fest on June 8, 2023, but according to Henderson’s sources it is possible that a presentation will arrive before that date (even very soon), even if there is no certainty in this sense.

Recall that Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is in development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.