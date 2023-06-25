The ESRB, or the classification society of the USA, has shared some information regarding the Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, the upcoming game from FromSoftware. We can see that the adventure has been categorized as “T for Teen“, which is the step before “M for Mature”. As you can see through the box below, on Amazon Italy (second and third images) the game is already classified as “PEGI 12”, therefore “T for Teen” is the classification that we most expected.

There description of the ESRB explains that Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon “Is a third-person shooter in which players take on the role of a mercenary who carries out military-style missions. Players pilot mechanized battle suits (i.e. mechs), using machine guns, rocket launchers, missiles and melee-style attacks to destroy enemies (e.g., other mechs, tanks, helicopters).Battles are often fast-paced, accompanied by realistic gunfire and large explosions: damaged combat suits often turn into flaming wreckage and scattered debris The game contains references to a fictitious drug in dialogue and text (e.g., “The Dosers are in a power struggle over the Coral drug trade”; “Nobody gets high on that”; “You must take the blessings of the Rubicon straight… It hits your brain with a pop and a sizzle.”) The word “shit” pops up in the game.”

In general, the themes present within the game are “References to drugs, foul language and violence“. There is nothing particularly surprising about Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon’s ESRB rating. We remind you that the game will be available from August 25, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | St.

Finally, we leave you with the most recent gameplay videos for the FromSoftware game.