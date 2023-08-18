Looking forward to the English presentation of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon which will air tonight, from the Play! play! play! from PlayStation Japan came first gameplay videos of the PvP multiplayer of FromSoftware’s mech-based action.

Unfortunately, the movie is only in Japanese, but we can still see the two multiplayer modes provided for that one 1v1 and 3v3. The first doesn’t need much explanation, it’s the classic two-player duel, where the pilot with the best skills and mech wins. 3v3 feels more confusing and will likely require some coordination between teammates to achieve victory.

As we can see the clashes can take place in various arenas different, such as industrial complexes and the snowy ruins of a city. Each match has a timer, at the end of which we assume the victory will be awarded to the player or team that has damaged the opponents the most.