Armored Core 6 will be available in a few weeks and it seems that there is a large audience interested in this new work of FromSoftware, at least based on the numbers obtained from the YouTube video dedicated to the gameplay. As PCGamesN reported, Armored Core 6 has stacked 3.3 million views, thus also beating Starfield, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. The video we’re talking about is below.
Specifically, between most viewed videos of the most important games of this period we find Baldur’s Gate 3 with 610,000 views, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora with 2.3 million, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty which slightly surpasses the Ubisoft game with its 2.5 million views, followed by Starfield Direct and by its 2.8 million and finally by Assassin’s Creed Mirage with 3.1 million views.
Star Wars Outlaws, however, got 3.3 million views on a par with Armored Core 6, but with a few weeks of advantage. All data is correct at the time of writing this news, of course, so they could change over the next few days and weeks.
Armored Core 6 data: what game comes close to those numbers?
Obviously these Armored Core 6 data are not enough to say that the game will be a great commercial success, but it is undeniable that the sci-fi work has attracted a lot of attention in an instant. The trailer is indeed available for 5 days and was able to outperform other games, whose videos have been out for weeks (most of the numbers cited are from trailers released on June 11 and 12, 2023).
As for i reasons for this success, Armored Core 6 is the new chapter of a long-running saga that is much loved, but usually aimed at an audience passionate about the franchise. It is also likely that Armored Core 6 is attracting attention because it is the new game from FromSoftware, which is fresh off the huge success of Elden Ring. It also helps that this new installment is a big-budget production with great visual impact, whereas previous installments were often ‘inferior’ works, purely in terms of production value.
Finally, we remind you that we tried the first hours of Armored Core 6.
