Armored Core 6 will be available in a few weeks and it seems that there is a large audience interested in this new work of FromSoftware, at least based on the numbers obtained from the YouTube video dedicated to the gameplay. As PCGamesN reported, Armored Core 6 has stacked 3.3 million views, thus also beating Starfield, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. The video we’re talking about is below.

Specifically, between most viewed videos of the most important games of this period we find Baldur’s Gate 3 with 610,000 views, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora with 2.3 million, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty which slightly surpasses the Ubisoft game with its 2.5 million views, followed by Starfield Direct and by its 2.8 million and finally by Assassin’s Creed Mirage with 3.1 million views.

Star Wars Outlaws, however, got 3.3 million views on a par with Armored Core 6, but with a few weeks of advantage. All data is correct at the time of writing this news, of course, so they could change over the next few days and weeks.