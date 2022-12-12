Update 5pm — Through an interview, Hidetaka Miyazaki confirmed that FromSoftware’s new game, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, will not include any kind of souls-like element.

Precisely, Miyazaki claimed: “No, we haven’t made a conscious effort to try to steer it towards more Soulsborne-like gameplay [ndr, altro termine per definire i souls-like, includendo Bloodborne nella nomenclatura]. First of all, let me clarify this point. The essential direction of [Armored Core VI] was to go back and take a look at the core ideas of Armored Core and what made the series special.”

This statement therefore denies the leaks recently emerged online. We leave you with the original news.

Original news: Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has just been announced and the first rumors about it are already emerging, with the possibility that the game has souls-like style elements which was recently reported by a leaker or insider quite well known regarding FromSoftware productions.

To report some details, which at the moment we can only take as speculations, is the user Omnipotent of the ResetEra forum, which in the past anticipated various elements of FromSoftware productions with a certain accuracy, in particular as regards Elden Ring, even if not everything he reported actually materialized in the final game.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, a screenshot from the game

Let’s take it as a simple rumor, therefore, but it is not absurd to think that the formation of the team on the Souls genre has also somehow changed the structure of Armored Core.

As we have seen, the new game in development at FromSoftware is Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, announced with a trailer during The Game Awards 2022. The video remains rather vague, so it is not easy to guess from this the elements of the real gameplay is exactly. According to reports from Omnipotent, the game could have elements in line with souls-like, but these will still be linked to the tradition of Armored Core, as derivations of features already present within it and therefore also prior to Dark Souls.

On the other hand, the insider also expects radically different elements from what has been seen previously, in general constituting a rather unique gaming experience that fans of FromSoftware’s most recent productions may not like, who may find themselves displaced from a fundamentally different game structure and far from the Souls tradition.