FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have revealed that Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon will include a photo mode. The information comes from the event PLAY! PLAY! PLAY! conducted by PlayStation Japan during which new gameplay content was showcased.

As you can see in the video above minute 46:25, players will be able to pause the game to take pictures of the game. In the video we are not shown in detail what settings are available but clearly we expect at least the possibility to change the zoom, the angle and add graphic filters.