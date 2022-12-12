FromSoftware, in an interview published by IGN USA, has indicated some details on the multiplayer from Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon and how the game will be run in general.

Like its predecessors, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will be a third-person action game with a focus on customizing your mecha. While more focused on single-player than its predecessor, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will also have multiplayer mode.

When IGN USA asked for details on the matter, Masaru Yamamura stated: “Yes, we are planning a versus mode, similar to previous Armored Core titles, where you will be able to customize your mech and take it into battle with other players. But we will reveal more details about it at a later time.”

He then went on to say: “The main goal of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, at least in terms of story mode, is to make the plot develop and unfold. For the story mode we focused on the single player. Stay tuned for more multiplayer details at a later date.”

He also confirmed that “Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will have a mission structure for single player. It won’t be completely open world, but it will remain a mission-based structure.”

It is therefore confirmed that multiplayer will not be missing in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. Furthermore, it is also confirmed that the game should not be considered as a souls-like.