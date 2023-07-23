Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will include a mode multiplayer competitive, as already known, but the Japanese packaging of the game reveals an unprecedented detail, namely that it will be open to the participation of six players.

At the time of the confirmation of multiplayer in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, the developers stated that it would be a versus mode completely similar to the one present in the previous episodes of Armored Core.

“Yes, we have plans for a versus mode, similar to previous Armored Core titles, where it will be possible customize your own mech and take him into battle with other players,” director Masaru Yamamura said at the time.