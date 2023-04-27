Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon it shows itself again with a new one gameplay trailerswhich this time shows something more in-depth for the new and anticipated game from FromSoftwarealso reporting the release date scheduled for August 25, 2023.

In these minutes we have published an exclusive preview for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon in which numerous details are explained on this new chapter of the historical series of the Dark Souls and Elden Ring team.

It goes without saying that the pull provided by the global success of the latter has contributed a lot to giving further visibility to the series which, previously, was more niche, but it will be interesting to see the impact of this new chapter on the market.

In addition to the release date, the trailer finally shows us some actual gameplay scenes, allowing you to take a closer look at some of the basic features of the game in question. The new chapter presents some changes especially as regards the combat systemdeeper and perhaps somewhat influenced by FromSoftware’s experience with souls: this can be seen above all on the enemy front, capable of representing greater challenges and with a great variety of behaviors and characteristics, in particular as regards boss.

As we see in the trailer, the release date of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One is set for August 25, 2023.