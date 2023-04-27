Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon was revealed more extensively through our first exclusive direct contact with the new FromSoftware game, from which also emerge new images and various details on this interesting titles coming this summer.

As we saw in the gameplay trailer with release date, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will arrive earlier than expected, with a launch set for August 25, 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

The new images, visible in the gallery above, show various moments of action and cutscenes that highlight the general spectacularity of the action, despite the fact that it is a title that still requires a rather reasoned approach, like a real RPG, in several respects.

Based on what emerged in our preview of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, we got to know that the history it will also have considerable importance compared to the previous chapters, complete with multiple endings based on different paths to take, but big news above all concern the gameplay.

From this point of view, a movement extremely free three-dimensional within the game world, with movements on the ground and fluctuations in the air based on the different equipment chosen for the mechs. The movements appear more fluid, but the pace of the game is still a cross between the old chapters and Armored Core: Verdict Day, leading to more reasoned gameplay.

The combat system is deeper and more complex, and perhaps the influence of the Souls can be seen in this respect, with the presence of more varied and capable enemies and boss definitely challenging. The choice of weapons and the various equipment influence the game in a decisive way, while some variations can be found in the aiming system and in the interaction with the elements of the scenario, within missions with semi-open maps.