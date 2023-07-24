Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will be shown TomorrowJuly 25, with a new gameplay video lasting twelve minutes: Bandai Namco announced it, adding that the movie will be broadcast starting at 15:45 Italian time.

A few days after the intense and dramatic story trailer, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will therefore be back in action, this time with in-game sequences which will clarify the functioning of certain mechanics of the new chapter.