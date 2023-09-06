Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon it’s a very difficult game and soulslike enthusiasts who appreciate it for that too may not take kindly to making one mod for the PC version that introduces the easy mode in the countryside.

Made by modder Vawser, the mod can be Downloaded for free from Nexus Modsand once installed (there are instructions, as usual) add some gameplay changes of the FromSoftware title, such as reducing component weight and energy usage, as well as increasing ammo and rewards.

This alone would be enough to make the experience substantially more accessiblebut that’s not all: the lightened parts can be mounted on mechs of reduced dimensions, something previously unthinkable, and the range of the weapons has also been increased, resulting in builds capable of easily eliminating any boss.