Waiting for the inevitable nude mod , however difficult to make for Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, we have to settle for it. The modder Dropoff made the modification in question, with the collaboration of the modder TKPG, whose results are as convincing as they are disturbing. In fact, the CJ mech appears quite deformed, more suitable for a horror game than a mech-based action.

What is the first game that comes to mind when playing ad Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon ? Obviously Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (joking). So it was inevitable that one of the first mods of the game was a mech in the shape of Carl Johnson, better known as CJ , the protagonist of the work of Rockstar Games. of which we can see the video.

Quick Mods

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon already has mods

However, the speed with which the mod was made is impressive, i.e. in about 24 hours from launch. For those who were wondering, adding CJ to games in which a character like that has nothing to do with it has become a kind of tradition in the movie scene. modders of the last years. This should also explain the diligence with which the mod was made.

In fact, thanks to modders, CJ has appeared in the Zelda series, in Elden Ring, in Resident Evil 2 Remake and in many other titles, even in Stray.

It must be said that for now the CJ mod for Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is not yet available. Although we imagine that Dropoff will soon publish it on the his page on Nexus Mods. Keep an eye on her.