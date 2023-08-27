Now that Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon has been on the market for a few days and that the amount of reviews of the game published by specialized magazines is settling down, it is possible to say that this is the chapter with the better grades of the entire series, capable of dethroning Armored Core 2: Another Age, originally released on PS2.

Currently version PS5 it has a Metacritic of 87, with more than fifty reviews posted. Furthermore, Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon has a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, a sign that gamers are also appreciating it. It probably also benefited from the fame gained by FromSoftware thanks to Soulslike, considering how the previous chapters were judged.