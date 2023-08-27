Now that Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon has been on the market for a few days and that the amount of reviews of the game published by specialized magazines is settling down, it is possible to say that this is the chapter with the better grades of the entire series, capable of dethroning Armored Core 2: Another Age, originally released on PS2.
Currently version PS5 it has a Metacritic of 87, with more than fifty reviews posted. Furthermore, Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon has a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, a sign that gamers are also appreciating it. It probably also benefited from the fame gained by FromSoftware thanks to Soulslike, considering how the previous chapters were judged.
A much criticized series
In fact it must be said that the Armored Core series has never been much loved by press, with the various chapters never receiving ratings beyond good. Incidentally, until Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, the only episode that had approached an average grade of 80 had been the second one, however, it stopped at 78.
The community that has formed around the various games has carried on the series, very active and vocal in asking for a new episode, which has benefited from the experience gained in recent years by FromSoftware, as well as the greater resources available to the development team, guaranteed by successes such as the Dark Souls series, Bloodborne, Sekiro and Elden Ring. Let’s review some of the votes Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon received:
- GamesHub – 10
- Reverse – 10
- MMORPG.com – 9.5
- WellPlayed – 9.5
- COGconnected – 9.5
- Noisy Pixels – 9
- NPR-9
- ScreenRant – 9
- Shacknews – 9
- CD-Action – 9
- Destructoids – 9
- GamesRadar+ – 9
- GGGrecon – 9
- Multiplayer.it – 8.5
- PlayStation Universe – 8.5
- Wccftech – 8.5
- GameSpew – 8
- CGMagazine – 8
- Push Square – 7
- Xbox Era – 6.5
- Digital Trends – 6
