Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon has arrived and is convincing critics and audiences (with the exception of some players who struggle with the first boss). In terms of performance there are no huge problems to report, but obviously some improvement is always possible especially with regard to performance. In this sense, it seems that if via PS5 you run the PS4 Pro version of Armored Core 6 you get as a result a perfect frame rate at 60 FPS.

The information comes from Lance McDonald, known modder and dataminer. Clearly, running the PS4 Pro version on PS5 also results in a lower resolution than running the PlayStation 5 version of Armored Core 6, but if you prefer to prioritize frame-rate then it seems this is the way to go.

We then recall that It’s not the first time this has happened. Also in the case of Elden Ring, the best way to have a stable frame rate was to take advantage of the old-gen version on current-generation consoles.