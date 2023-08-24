FromSoftware he’s in a golden moment, that’s for sure. The Japanese company has expanded its audience steadily over the years thanks to its soulslikes, until the arrival of Elden Ring which definitively marked the success of Miyazaki and his team. If before Dark Souls / Sekiro / Bloodborne were known, recognized, loved by many but not yet total successes, with Elden Ring FromSoftware has convinced everyone.

After all, we are talking about over 20 million in a single year against the 34 million of the entire Dark Souls saga obtained in about ten years. However, FromSoftware isn’t just broadswords and magic, far from it. The long history of the developer is dotted with many games and above all with many chapters of the long-lived saga of Armored Core.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, therefore, is in a certain sense “only” a new chapter of a known saga, nothing strange for FromSoftware. The truth, however, is that he is faced with a unique and advantageous situation. As just said, the developer has been in the spotlight in recent years and many players find this Armored Core VI on the shelves which is not the last chapter of a series, but it is “the new game from FromSoftware“.

The most hardcore fans of video games obviously know the saga and certainly many will also have played it, but there are many more who have never approached it or who even they’ve never heard of herboth for personal data and for the simple fact that it has never been so famous externally to a hard core of fans.

Now, Armored Core VI is in front of the eyes of all these gamers who are instinctively intrigued not only by the game, but above all by the fact that it is the new game from the creators of Elden Ring. Jumping on the (armed) bandwagon isn’t that simple though because it’s not a new soulslike and there are many doubts that many players will be having.