Should FromSoftware take the risk and release an Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon demo? In our opinion, yes, even if FromSoftware does not agree.
FromSoftware he’s in a golden moment, that’s for sure. The Japanese company has expanded its audience steadily over the years thanks to its soulslikes, until the arrival of Elden Ring which definitively marked the success of Miyazaki and his team. If before Dark Souls / Sekiro / Bloodborne were known, recognized, loved by many but not yet total successes, with Elden Ring FromSoftware has convinced everyone.
After all, we are talking about over 20 million in a single year against the 34 million of the entire Dark Souls saga obtained in about ten years. However, FromSoftware isn’t just broadswords and magic, far from it. The long history of the developer is dotted with many games and above all with many chapters of the long-lived saga of Armored Core.
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, therefore, is in a certain sense “only” a new chapter of a known saga, nothing strange for FromSoftware. The truth, however, is that he is faced with a unique and advantageous situation. As just said, the developer has been in the spotlight in recent years and many players find this Armored Core VI on the shelves which is not the last chapter of a series, but it is “the new game from FromSoftware“.
The most hardcore fans of video games obviously know the saga and certainly many will also have played it, but there are many more who have never approached it or who even they’ve never heard of herboth for personal data and for the simple fact that it has never been so famous externally to a hard core of fans.
Now, Armored Core VI is in front of the eyes of all these gamers who are instinctively intrigued not only by the game, but above all by the fact that it is the new game from the creators of Elden Ring. Jumping on the (armed) bandwagon isn’t that simple though because it’s not a new soulslike and there are many doubts that many players will be having.
Would a demo help for Armored Core VI?
Especially in a period so full of high-level games, deciding to devote himself to Armored Core VI is not easy. It’s a difficult game – a word loved by soulslike fans – but mostly because of the technical controller in hand, compared to the very accessible (yes, it’s absurd to say it) soulslike where many battles are won with two keys (circle and R1). It is a game that is heavily based on the painstaking customization of your own mecha, adapting to each battle and taking into consideration many elements, compared to soulslike where it is possible to pick up the biggest club available and hit it on the head against anyone who gets in the way front raising Strength and Vitality 90% of level-ups. Obviously we could go on and on with this type of example, but the idea is clear: the FromSoftware brand is visible and there are details that will attract the company’s new audience, but we believe that for many the fear is that the uniqueness does not fall within of their tastes.
Also for this, we believe that FromSoftware should “take the risk” and make available a demo of Armored Core VI, to give many the opportunity to remove the last doubts and jump into the middle of the battle. Demos are not an easy product to make, despite what you think, and we know well that in some cases they risk driving players away rather than bringing them closer. Furthermore, Armored Core VI has the “problem” of being a very technical game that requires some time to be approached and understood and a demo, often approached in a distracted and rapid way, may not give an idea of how much has to offer the game, yet we still believe that in this situation it would do more good than harm, also considering the excellent worldwide reviews.
A couple of simple missions with predefined mechas – so as not to confuse the new player with the customization system – could really convince many. Our fear is that at launch, in such a busy period, many will decide to wait. For now FromSoftware doesn’t seem interested in the idea of publishing a demo, but perhaps things will change after the launch.
Tell us, do you believe that a demo is useful or not?
This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of Multiplayer.it’s editorial line.
