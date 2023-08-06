Through Amazon Italy is still available there Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon Collector’s Edition pre-order. The FromSoftware game (Elden Ring, Bloodborne, Sekiro, Dark Souls…) is available at the price of €249.90 with a release date set for August 25, 2023. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

Of course, there is also the standard version of Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubiconwhich you can find in the box below.

In both cases it is a reservation at guaranteed minimum price. As always, it means that you will pay the lowest price that appears on Amazon for the game between the time of your pre-order and the time of shipment. You can cancel your pre-order at no cost at any time before shipping. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon Collector’s Edition includes the game, an exclusive steelbook, stickers, a 19cm sticker, an artbook, pins and a digital soundtrack. It’s a third-person action game in which we control a mech that has to fight armed vehicles with firearms and hand-to-hand combat. There will be bosses and lots of customization items.