Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon it shows itself with an intense and dramatic trailer from the history which introduces us to the setting and atmospheres of the game, out on August 25th on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.
Present at Gamescom 2023, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon tells in these cinematic sequences the desperate battle between two mechs and a huge, seemingly unstoppable war machine.
A new beginning for the saga?
How much of these atmospheres will actually be present in the game’s campaign? We will find out in about a month, when Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will finally make its debut, trying to consolidate the extraordinary reputation of the team directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki after the great success of Elden Ring.
Also in this episode we will naturally be able to participate in engaging mech-based battles, customize our unit and its equipment, unlock new weapons and accessories as well as participate in multiplayer battles for up to sixteen players.
