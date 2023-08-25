Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon shows itself again with a trailerthis time live action, in which we find none other than Carl Urbanthe star of the series The Boys, here as the instructor who is about to send us into battle.

Published on the occasion of Gamescom 2023the video celebrates the debut in the shops of the new chapter of the FromSoftware series, received with stellar votes by the international press: Armored Core 6 does not really seem to have disappointed the expectations of the fans of the series.

“I’ve seen people like you before: another dog on the prowl,” the actor says in the video. “Maybe you’re here for the glory or the money, but either way it won’t be a walk in the park. However in Armored Core you might have a chance to make it.”