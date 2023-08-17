There is a special livestream presentation scheduled for tomorrow, August 18, 2023For Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubiconwith various information and probably a trailer from Japan that will clarify further details for this long-awaited tactical shooter with RPG elements.
As reported by various sources, the Play! play! play! Sponsored by Sony PlayStation will also host a “Special Briefing” Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, with a presentation on further aspects of the game.
There’s already a stream ready waiting for the launch, so just tune in to that video for August 18th at 12:30 Italian time.
Leading the presentation livestream will be the producer Yasunori Ogura and director Masaru Yamamura, ready to reveal new details about the game. It will obviously be a presentation in Japanese, but between subtitles and various translations we will still learn something new about the game in question.
After Elden Ring, will Armored Core also go mainstream?
Meanwhile, the official minimum and recommended hardware requirements for the PC version of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon also emerged this week, following information on the size and date of the preload of the PS5 and PS4 versions.
It is, in case you have not followed the question, the new chapter of the historic science fiction saga of FromSoftware, suddenly ended up in the spotlight like never before thanks also to the global success of Elden Ring, which projected the team to the top to the firmament of the videogame panorama. We are waiting to see if this too will be able to achieve a success comparable to the famous souls-like.
