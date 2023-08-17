There is a special livestream presentation scheduled for tomorrow, August 18, 2023For Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubiconwith various information and probably a trailer from Japan that will clarify further details for this long-awaited tactical shooter with RPG elements.

As reported by various sources, the Play! play! play! Sponsored by Sony PlayStation will also host a “Special Briefing” Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, with a presentation on further aspects of the game.

There’s already a stream ready waiting for the launch, so just tune in to that video for August 18th at 12:30 Italian time.

Leading the presentation livestream will be the producer Yasunori Ogura and director Masaru Yamamura, ready to reveal new details about the game. It will obviously be a presentation in Japanese, but between subtitles and various translations we will still learn something new about the game in question.