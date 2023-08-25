Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is doing some excellent numbers on Steam , second only to those of Elden Ring and very close to Dark Souls III, as far as FromSoftware games are concerned. Launched on August 24, 2023, it peaked at contemporary players of 129,285, according to the data collected and processed by SteamDB .

The numbers of a success

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is getting good success

Launched on August 24, the game has received excellent ratings from critics and is also receiving positive reviews from users, at least on Steam, despite some complaints. The latest effort of FromSoftware it also had a peak of 164,000 viewers on Twitch.

Speaking of FromSoftware’s games on Steam, we have already noticed that only Elden Ring really did better, with Dark Souls III registering a peak of a few hundred players higher than that of Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, as clearly visible from this list:

Elden Ring – 953,426 ccu Dark Souls III – 129,975 CCU Armored Core VI – 129,285 ccu Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – 125,315 CCU Dark Souls II – 79,528 CCU

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is also the fourth biggest release on Steam in 2023 for contemporary players, below only Resident Evil 4, Baldur’s Gate 3 and Hogwarts Legacy, with the last two still well ahead with approximately 875,000 and 879,000 players respectively.

Speaking with Games Industry, Arnaud Muller, the CEO of Bandai Namco Europestated that the Japanese publisher has high expectations for Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon: “We won’t be able to do the same numbers as Elden Ring, but we will far exceed what previous Armored Cores did.”

Consider that as of March 31, 2023 Elden Ring had sold 20.5 million copies in all formats.