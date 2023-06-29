Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon he came back to show himself with a new gameplay trailer which allows us to get a better idea of ​​what we can expect from the new FromSoftware game. The mecha-based saga has its own hard core of fans, but certainly in recent years the authors of Dark Souls have expanded their audience and have become much more famous.

Undeniably, therefore, there is a large number of new players who are looking at Armored Core 6 not so much as a new chapter in a well-known and loved series, but as a new game from the creators of Elden Ring. The presentation of this gameplay is therefore a good opportunity to convince new players to already give the action arriving in August 2023 a chance.

The trailer, which is not completely new but still allows us to see various parts of the game, immediately shows us some action sequences, with the player-controlled mecha flying around a large map and engaging in a firefight with some enemies. Immediately afterwards we move on to a new area with smaller dimensions and with narrow spaces, which force you to use attacks and defenses in a precise way, given the impossibility of using large dodges.

Next we can see some details of the system creation and customization of our mechas, a fundamental component for any good Armored Core. Not only do you create a vehicle with the right stats, but you can decide the type of mobility and weapons available. Only the full game will tell us if the options available will be wide enough to satisfy the fans and to make the right Armored Core 6 deep, but for the moment the impression is positive.

As mentioned, however, convincing an Armored Core fan to buy this new chapter does not seem too complex, the more difficult it is attract the attention of new FromSoftware fans. In fact, Armored Core is an adventure more based on the third-person shooter (there’s no shortage of melee weapons, of course, but ranged combat is essential), it’s not a souls-like in any way and the setting is very far away from the styles of Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Elden Ring, since it is a space sci-fi.

We therefore want to leverage our audience (you) to ask FromSoftware’s soulslike fans who have never played an Armored Core how interested they are in Fires of Rubicon and if the company’s recent successes are enough to convince them to buy the next game out of sight. Has this new gameplay video convinced you more or are you already on board your mecha waiting for August?

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.