He finally did it: Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon he passed it Dark Souls 3 as second best pitch ever on Steam for a FromSoftware game, finishing in second place below the currently unreachable Elden Ring.

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon does it

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is selling well

The achievement was made over the weekend, when Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon hit 156,171 contemporary players, surpassing its launch peak, which had stopped a few hundred units from the last Dark Souls. Currently, therefore, the ranking of FromSoftware games on Steam is as follows:

Elden Ring – 953,426 ccu Armored Core VI – 156,171 ccu Dark Souls III – 129,975 CCU Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – 125,315 CCU Dark Souls II – 79,528 CCU

Elden Ring of its own seems to be beatable only by an eventual Elden Ring 2, but the result of Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is still excellent, considering that this is the debut of the series on PC. If we want, it is a sign of the commercial strength now inherent in FromSoftware, which has become synonymous with well-finished and uncompromising titles in terms of gameplay.