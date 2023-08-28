Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon it just came out and there’s no denying it, the players’ imagination has no limits. In the game you can create decals to apply on your battle mechs: are they for anything? No. Are they super cool? Yes! And that’s exactly why gamers from all over the globe have been sharing their creations on Reddit, here are some examples.

There are those who have not been able to resist the 80s charm of the logo Ghostbustersmore on Netflix find the last episode of the saga, Ghostbusters Legacy. We recommend it.

It was only a matter of time before someone inserted Elden Ring on your big robot, after all the GOTY Of FromSoftware attracted many players to this new Armored Core, between those who were disappointed and those who weren’t, there’s always some fans.

The imagination then took flight and many indulged themselves with The Witchera sign that the title still has a lot of grip on fans who can’t wait to show off their style in battle.

Finally there are those who have dedicated themselves to the world Marvel transforming your mech into a robotic version of Venom and many other characters, friends or enemies from the world of Spider-man. The decals are based on beyond 125 assets available and more will come over time.