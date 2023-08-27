Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon it has been in stores for a few days and, as per tradition, it hasn’t been long in coming video analysis of the ElAnalistaDeBits channel which compared the PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC versions of the new FromSoftware action.

In the video, the tech enthusiast reveals that the game offers two graphics options on consoles, Quality and Performance. The former offers native 4K resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X with the framerate that averages around 40 fps. However, not being granite, this mode does not seem particularly suitable for a lively action.

Performance mode, on the other hand, offers dynamic 4K resolution and aims for the 60 fps target. In this case the framerate appears solid especially on PS5, while the Xbox Series X version fluctuates between 55 – 60 fps in the most agitated scenes, which in any case shouldn’t impact too much on the overall experience.