Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon it has been in stores for a few days and, as per tradition, it hasn’t been long in coming video analysis of the ElAnalistaDeBits channel which compared the PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC versions of the new FromSoftware action.
In the video, the tech enthusiast reveals that the game offers two graphics options on consoles, Quality and Performance. The former offers native 4K resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X with the framerate that averages around 40 fps. However, not being granite, this mode does not seem particularly suitable for a lively action.
Performance mode, on the other hand, offers dynamic 4K resolution and aims for the 60 fps target. In this case the framerate appears solid especially on PS5, while the Xbox Series X version fluctuates between 55 – 60 fps in the most agitated scenes, which in any case shouldn’t impact too much on the overall experience.
A dancing framerate on Xbox Series S
On Xbox Series S instead we find a native 1440p resolution with the Quality preset and upscale with the Performance one. The framerate targets are the same as Series X, but they are rarely reached in both cases and in particular with the second one the fps count is around 45 – 55 fps. The console also features lower quality shadows, reflections, and other details than the PS5 and Xbox Series X.
The PC version boasts a good optimization and is the one that potentially offers the best experience, hardware permitting. THE loading times instead they are roughly identical on all platforms, with Xbox Series S and PC leading by a handful of tenths of a second.
