Armored Core 6 is the next project, along with the Elden Ring DLC, from FromSoftware. After years spent on soulslike and the like (with just a small detour with Déraciné), the Japanese company seems ready to offer something different to its fans, putting the famous saga dedicated to combat mecha back on track. When will we be able to see something new about the game? According to a known leakerthe date is the April 28, 2023.

Let’s talk about a Chinese leaker who writes on the a9vg forum. The user also has shared an image dedicated to Armored Core 6 showing the date April 28 (428, with the American month-day form).

In the past few weeks, this leaker has correctly revealed the New Game Plus mode of God of War Ragnarok and the announcement of Hayarigami 1-2-3. So it is a credible source, which was also “verified” by Sal Romano, the head of the Gematsu magazine, mainly dedicated to oriental games. Romano claims that the leaker “is often right”.

Unfortunately we have no other information at the moment. Even if it’s all correct, we don’t know what will be presented. The hope of course is that we can see some gameplay, so as to find out in detail what Armored Core 6 will be like.

We’ve also discovered key art and partial downloads via the Xbox Store, so it’s believable that news is indeed on the way.