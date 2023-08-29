Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon it has only been in stores for a few days but as per tradition for FromSoftware titles, the community is already trying its hand at speedrun and completing the game with the most imaginative methods. Among them is the YouTuber ZeroLenny who saw fit to ignore the vast arsenal available for the game’s mechs and exploit only brute force, reaching the end credits only throwing punches, kicks and using the jetpack to overwhelm enemies.

Considering the difficulty of Armored Core 6 and the opponents encountered during the missions, who instead have no problem targeting the player with bullets and lasers, this is not a simple undertaking at all, but as we can see from the video here below is not entirely impossible.

According to the words of ZeroLenny, to achieve this result he had to arm himself with a lot of patience and try his hand at long sequences of dodges and charges with the thrusters. One of the most complicated challenges in his opinion was the tutorial boss, which is not too surprising given that it put many players in difficulty.