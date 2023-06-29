Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have released a gameplay video of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubiconwhich you can view in the player below.

The footage comes from a behind-closed-door press presentation that took place at PlayDays at this month’s Summer Game Fest 2023. Part of these sequences we had already shown you in our preview of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. This time, however, you will be able to admire the complete video, without cuts and with the original audio.

We can therefore see the performance of one of the game’s missions and get an idea of ​​the dynamics of ranged and close combatmovements in the air and on the ground.

Also, about halfway through the movie, we can see the system as well customization of the mechthanks to which we will be able to modify various parts to obtain completely different setups in terms of offensive, defensive and mobility potential.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will be available from August 25, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.