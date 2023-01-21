The Tai Pei Show is one of the largest videogame-themed showcases, the participation in this event by has now been made official Armored Core 6the new chapter of the historical series of Bandai Namco.

The Bandai Namco YouTube channel has in fact published the “pre-loading” of this showcase: we know that it will last about an hour, which will be present Yasunori Ogurathe creator of the sci-fi series born on the first PlayStation.

It will finally be possible to attend a full-bodied gameplay session of the awaited title, directly during the showcase made in Asia.

The announcement of the sixth chapter of Armored Core arrived just over a month ago, and fans will finally be able to admire the gameplay of the latest effort by FromSoftware (that’s right, the same developer as Elden Ring).

The gameplay will be usable on February 3rdduring the TaiPei games show, while the release date of Armored Core 6 is, at the moment, limited to a generic “2023”although we already know where it will be available: Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox one and Xbox series x.

Waiting for new information about: did you know that the collaboration between FromSoftware and a very important director could start? And that the Japanese software house seems to be working on two important returns?