Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

Armored car robbery in Italy: The gang blocked the road for police and firefighters with burning cars. © Independent Photo Agency Int./Imago

In the middle of rush hour, criminals stop a money transport in Italy. They set cars on fire and flee. The loot amounts to three million euros.

Brindisi – Horrifying scenes in broad daylight. A heavily armed gang robbed a cash transport truck in southern Italy on Thursday (July 4). Shots were fired and several cars went up in flames.

Near the Italian port city of Brindisi: Gang robs armored car on the street

It all happened in the morning rush hour (around 8:30 a.m.) near the picturesque port city of Brindisi in Apulia. The criminals forced the armored car to stop by firing several shots. At the same time, they set fire to several cars on the road so that no help could get through. Long traffic jams formed in both directions.

Pictures and videos on social media show the extent of the destruction caused by the robbery. At least three cars and a van went up in flames, and the armored truck was also damaged. Thick clouds of smoke still hung over the crime scene hours later.

Unknown cities, villages and landscapes: Ten insider tips for your holiday in Italy View photo gallery

Three million euros stolen in armored car robbery in Italy – perpetrator on the run

Eight to ten people are believed to have been involved in the attack on the armored car. According to police, the group stole three million euros. The unknown suspects are now being sought. The five employees of the security company were not injured, but are in shock.

In Berlin, one person was injured in a cash transport robbery at the beginning of the year. Here, too, the perpetrators initially escaped and the police were in urgent need of witnesses.

According to the crime index, Catania in Sicily is the most dangerous city in Italy. Bari, the capital of Puglia, is in fifth place in the Italian rankings, which is partly attributed to the presence of the mafia. However, the mafia is spreading further and further north and is said to have even conquered Lake Garda. (moe)