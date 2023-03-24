Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

Estonia’s Foreign Minister: Urmas Reinsalu, here during a visit to Lviv, Ukraine, in early March 2023. © IMAGO/Mykola Tys

During a state visit by the Estonian foreign minister to Kiev, there was a moment of shock in the middle of the Ukraine war. A fire breaks out in the car. It’s obviously a matter of seconds.

Munich/Kiev – The Ukraine war remains omnipresent: the Ukrainian armed forces are increasingly attacking the Russian troops in occupied Crimea using drones. For a counter-offensive in the countryside, the Ukrainian army from the US now faster than expected Abrams main battle tank preserved, while various military experts believe that the Russian spring offensive is already on the verge of collapse.

Ukraine-News: Estonian foreign minister’s official car catches fire in Kiev

Endless news. Now there was also a moment of shock during a state visit to Kiev. On Tuesday evening (March 21), the Estonian Foreign Minister’s armored car, which was being used to chauffeur him around the Ukrainian capital, burned down. Urmas Reinsalu, an EU colleague of Annalena Baerbock (Greens), who was recently insulted on Serbian TV, escaped unharmed and scared.

But it was probably a matter of seconds, as Reinsalu himself said. Because: The armored vehicle that transported him and the Estonian ambassador Kaimo Kuusk had suddenly and unexpectedly caught fire.

In the video: Compact – The most important news about the Russia-Ukraine war

“I was sitting there with Kaimo Kuusk in the back seat and suddenly Kaimo said something smelled. And then suddenly flames broke out behind us,” Reinsalu reported this Thursday (March 23) at the government press conference in Tallinn.

The staff was only able to open the doors from the outside with difficulty, the tailgate was blocked, he said: “Fortunately, the rear doors finally opened, because the car would have turned into a gas chamber in a few seconds.” No one was injured. The Estonian government did not provide any information on the possible cause of the fire. Ambassador Kuusk is to receive a new official car, according to Tallinn.

Estonia: Big supporter of Kiev in the Ukraine war

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine (February 24, 2022), Estonia has been a big supporter of Kiev, given the size of the country with just 1.3 million inhabitants. For comparison: Munich has around 1.6 million inhabitants, Kiev around 2.8 million. Nevertheless, the recent election victory of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Estonia was seen as a negative message for Moscow, as the ruling Reform Party immediately made it clear that it would continue to stand strongly on the side of the Ukrainians. (pm)